US hits Huawei and its suppliers with new sanctions | Money Talks

The US has expanded sanctions on Huawei, blacklisting dozens of its suppliers. The latest measures mean the Chinese telecoms giant is banned from buying computer chips that depend on US technology, even if they're produced elsewhere. The restrictions have put the first phase of a trade deal between the US and China at risk. And as Sibel Karkus reports, Washington isn't the only trading partner whose rift with China is growing. For more on this, Anna Ashton spoke to us from Washington DC. She's the Business Advisory Services Director at the US-China Business Council. #Huawei #USChinaTradeWater #USSanctions