South Africa records high recovery rates for Covid-19

South Africa has one of the highest Covid-19 recovery numbers in the world. Officials say 80% of those who’ve had the virus have so far recovered. Coronavirus in South Africa 🇿🇦 👉 http://trt.world/16mb Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #southafricacoronavirus #coronavirusinsouthafrica #southafricacovid19