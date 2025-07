Major questions remain unanswered in Lebanon after deadly blast

"Is it acceptable today that people would find their homes shattered, their families killed, their hopes and their dreams killed as well, with no justice? Paul Najjar, Beirut explosion survivor Beirut Explosion 👉 http://trt.world/16m6 Lebanon Protests 🇱🇧 👉 http://trt.world/1pc8 #Lebanon #Beirut #blast