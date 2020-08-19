Art Jobs Disappear in the U.S. | Top Gun: Maverick | A Countervailing Theory

On this episode of Showcase; Art Jobs Disappear in the U.S. 00:47 Margaret Carrigan, Deputy Art Market Editor at The Art Newspaper ​01:25 A Countervailing Theory 09:38 Top Gun: Maverick 13:50 Netflix’s Project Power 16:51 Medicine: The Wellcome Galleries 19:24 Down to Earth 22:46 #TopGun #Netflix #Exhibition