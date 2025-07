In Conversation with Victor Ehikhamenor

Victor Ehikhamenor will turn almost anything into art. From perforated paper and used bottles to rosary beads and plastic sunglasses. He is one of Nigeria's most prolific artists. But he says the art world needs to recognise that he is so much more than that. Wana Udobang brings us his story from Lagos. #VictorEhikhamenor #Artist #Lagos