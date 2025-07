Stealing from the Saracens: How Islamic Architecture Shaped Europe

From the Notre-Dame and Saint Marks Cathedrals to Big Ben and Westminster Abbey. They are all symbols of the western world. But according to a new book, Gothic architecture might not be as European as we think. Diana Darke, Author of 'Stealing from the Saracens'​ 00:46 #Gothic #IslamicArchitecture​#Architecture