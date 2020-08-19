US DOLLAR DOMINANCE: How long will it last?

Countries like to feel that in the event of seismic events they are financially protected. And most do this by investing in either gold or dollars. They buy the greenback because it’s been solid for so long; thinking that In times of trouble, they’ll be ok. But is that era of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency coming to an end? Guests Professor Richard Wolff Founder of Democracy at Work Professor Inderjeet Parmar City University London Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.