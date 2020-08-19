August 19, 2020
Who is the notorious Palestinian politician Mohammed Dahlan?
This Palestinian strongman did not condemn the disputed deal between the UAE and Israel, and some officials even believe he had a direct role in the normalisation of ties. Here’s what you need to know about Mohammed Dahlan. UAE-Israel Deal 👉 http://trt.world/1q52 Palestine: 50 Years of Occupation 🇵🇸 👉http://trt.world/135y #MohammedDahlan #UAE #Palestine
