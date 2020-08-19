WORLD
1 MIN READ
Facebook official Ankhi Das accused of ‘inciting communal hatred’ in India
Ankhi Das, a top Facebook official in India, is at the centre of controversy after the Wall Street Journal reported that Das opposed the idea of taking action against posts by BJP leaders and other right-wing Hindu groups to maintain business prospects in the country. India-China Border Standoff 👉http://trt.world/IndiaChina Kashmir Tensions 👉http://trt.world/13fd India Protests 👉http://trt.world/13f6 TikTok Ban 👉 http://trt.world/16m8 #AnkhiDas #FacebookIndia #WSJ
August 19, 2020
