BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Turkey opens first integrated solar panel factory | Money Talks
Turkey has opened its first integrated solar panel manufacturing facility in the capital Ankara, as part of a greater scheme to switch to local and renewable energy. A $400 million dollar investment, the Kalyon Solar Technology Centre will produce panels with a capacity of 500 megawatts per year for Turkey's biggest solar power plant in central Anatolia. The manufacturing facility is set to offer 1,400 jobs and save the country $100 million worth of imports a year. Turkey aims to produce 66% of its electricity from domestic resources and become a leading nation in renewable energy. #SolarPanels #Turkey #Manufacturing
Turkey opens first integrated solar panel factory | Money Talks
August 19, 2020
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us