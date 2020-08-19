Pakistani jewellers hit by soaring gold prices amid pandemic | Money Talks

Gold prices have soared at least 30% this year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Renewed safe-haven appetite and a weaker US dollar have pushed up prices. But as gold's value skyrockets, demand for jewellery has slumped amid lockdowns and economic uncertainty. As Natasha Hussain reports, jewellers have been hit particularly hard. #Pakistan #GoldPrice #Jewellery