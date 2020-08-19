BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US stadium businesses hit as sports fans watch from home | Money Talks
Venezuela's professional baseball league says it may have to delay or cancel all games this season, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Baseball stadiums in South Korea are limiting attendance to just 10 percent of capacity while in Japan and the US, fans have been banned from venues. For teams like the New York Yankees, that means seasonal businesses surrounding their home stadium in the Bronx are struggling. As Katie Gregory reports, the many merchandise stores and sports bars rely on fan revenue and, without more help, some may strike out. #USstadium #Baseball #StadiumBusiness
US stadium businesses hit as sports fans watch from home | Money Talks
August 19, 2020
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us