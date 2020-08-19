US stadium businesses hit as sports fans watch from home | Money Talks

Venezuela's professional baseball league says it may have to delay or cancel all games this season, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Baseball stadiums in South Korea are limiting attendance to just 10 percent of capacity while in Japan and the US, fans have been banned from venues. For teams like the New York Yankees, that means seasonal businesses surrounding their home stadium in the Bronx are struggling. As Katie Gregory reports, the many merchandise stores and sports bars rely on fan revenue and, without more help, some may strike out. #USstadium #Baseball #StadiumBusiness