Decoded: UAE's Stockholm Syndrome

Another Romeo and Juliet moment in international diplomacy has taken place as the United Arab Emirates and Israel announce they would take up their vows. But as with Shakespeare’s play, the extended Middle Eastern family has a very different view of the affair. Decoded looks at Israel’s new-found rapprochement with the UAE. Watch other episodes of Decoded 👉 http://trt.world/Decoded #uae #uaeisrael #israeluae