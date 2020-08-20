August 20, 2020
WORLD
Malaysia's plastic jungle | Off The Grid | Documentary
Malaysia's Plastic Jungle investigates the consequences of illegal foreign plastic waste recycling on Malaysian people's health and environment. And meet the people who refuse to be the world's dumping ground. #plasticwaste #Malaysia #dumpingground Watch more episodes of Off The Grid here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUW304lJeu3VO2Ucasj8kk1NokTDcrSWQ
