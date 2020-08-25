WORLD
Belarus' Opposition Uprising
Alexander Lukashenko came to power in the country's first democratic presidential elections, recognised as free and fair by international observers in 1994. But in the quarter century since, the results of all five subsequent re-elections have been called into question. His landslide victory earlier this month has both Belarusians and the international community crying foul. It brought protesters onto the streets demanding fresh elections. And despite being met with a violent crackdown, it has only emboldened those who say Lukashenko's time is up. So, is Lukashenko acting unlawfully? And can the opposition movement succeed? Guests: Andrei Sannikov Former Presidential Candidate in Belarus Charles Grant Director of the Centre for European Reform Sergey Markov Political Scientist
August 25, 2020
