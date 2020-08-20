Lese-majeste law: The tool to stifle dissent in Thailand?

Many Thai activists have been arrested and charged for sedition as anti-government protests gain momentum. The protesters are calling for reforms to the monarchy and an end to the country’s strict lese-majeste law. But what is the lese-majeste law? ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #Thailand #monarchy #lese-majeste