August 20, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russian opposition leader on ventilator after suspected poisoning
The leading Russian opposition politician and anti-corruption campaigner Alexey Navalny is in a coma after suspected poisoning. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #poison #poisoning #Russia
Russian opposition leader on ventilator after suspected poisoning
Explore