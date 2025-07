Manchester bomber’s brother sentenced to 55 years in prison

Brother of Manchester Arena bomber Hashem Abedi sentenced to minimum 55 years in prison for helping plan attack that killed 22 people in 2017. Germany Far-Right Terror 🇩🇪 👉 http://trt.world/138z PKK Terror 👉 http://trt.world/16mr #Manchester #ManchesterBomber #verdict