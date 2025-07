A tribute to victims of terrorism

On August 21, the United Nations observes the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism. The day honours people across the globe who have been killed, injured or suffered trauma due to terror attacks. PKK Terror 👉 http://trt.world/16mr #terrorvictims #terror #InternationalDayofRemembranceandTributetotheVictimsofTerrorism