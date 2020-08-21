Turkish Children Set to Return to School

Turkish schools have been shut since mid-March to curb the spread of the coronavirus but students are expected to return to class on September 21. But there are risks: in the United States, 97,000 students tested positive in the last two weeks alone. So, what's the key to reopening schools safely? Gamze Sart Associate Professor at Istanbul University's Faculty of Education Robert Jenkins Global Chief of Education at UNICEF