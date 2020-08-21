UAE and Israel Establish Official Ties | Turkey To Reopen Schools

The United Arab Emirates became only the third Arab country, and the first in more than 25 years, to recognise Israel. We discuss the diplomatic blowback and why Palestinians are calling the move a betrayal. Plus, Turkish students are expected to return to class on September 21 for the first time since mid-March. But what's the key to reopening schools safely amidst the coronavirus pandemic? And what lessons can be learned from countries where students are already back in classrooms? Ian Black Senior fellow at the LSE Middle East Centre Daoud Kuttab Palestinian Journalist and Director General of the Community Media Network ​ Gamze Sart Associate Professor at Istanbul University's Faculty of Education Robert Jenkins Global Chief of Education at UNICEF