August 21, 2020
Coronavirus restrictions disrupt filming at New York studios | Money Talks
Before the pandemic, New York City's film and television industry was booming. Now, after more than four months of closures, the cameras are allowed to start rolling again, with new safety protocols in place. But will the so-called Hollywood on the Hudson return to its pre-pandemic glory? Jade Barker finds out. #NewYorkFilmStudios #Lockdown #Hudson
