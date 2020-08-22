Brazil's Bolsonaro Says the Amazon Isn’t on Fire

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro says claims that the Amazon is burning is all a 'lie.' That’s despite all the video and satellite evidence that shows thousands of fire blazing across the Amazon. Bolsonaro has also repeatedly downplayed the severity of COVID-19, which has killed more than a 100,000 people in a matter of months. We take a double look at the Brazilian leader’s history of lying. Check out this playlist with up to date Covid-19 news coming from 🇧🇷 Brazil 👉http://trt.world/BrazilVirus #DoubleCheck #Brazil #Bolsonaro