Pandemic hits Iraq's famed Al Khassaki sweet shop

A sharp decline in both ground and air traffic sent oil prices tumbling to an 18-year low in March. And for Iraq, that impacted the country's bottom line. With less money going around, many businesses have shut down. And as Tanya Goudsouzian finds, the pandemic has had a one-two punch on the country.