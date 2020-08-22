Discarded single use masks are causing litter problems

Conservationists warn that face masks are fast becoming an environmental disaster. Discarded single use face coverings are causing litter problems on land and at sea. They're also making everyday communication very hard, particularly for people with hearing difficulties. But as Sarah Morice reports, scientists may have found the solutions to both those problems. Mask Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/16gn #SingleUse #FaceMasks #Environment