Somalians protest plan to legalise underage marriage

There has been an outcry in Somalia, after a bill was tabled in parliament that seeks to legalize the marriage of girls when they reach puberty. Human rights activists say it's a major step backwards as too many young girls have already been forced into underage marriages. Dominic Brian Omondi reports. Latest news from Somalia 👉 http://trt.world/Somalia #ChildMarriage #Abuse #Somalia