The first Muslim female referee in UK football

From a refugee to the UK’s first Muslim female referee. Watch how Jawahir Roble has broken through prejudices against hijab-wearing women on the pitch. Beyond The Game 👉 http://trt.world/1qw6 Coronavirus in UK 🇬🇧 👉 http://trt.world/13c8 #UK #Football #FemalesInSport