Free Britney

A judge has decided that Britney Spears' conservatorship will continue to at least February. Britney says she's ok with that. But 'Free Britney' campaigners are getting impatient. The movement is known for its conspiracy theories about the pop star. And one can't help but wonder if they have a point or if they're just a bunch of fanatics. Lucy Jones, Showbiz Reporter​ 03:47 #BritneySpears #Artist #FreeBritney