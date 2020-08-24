August 24, 2020
Millions protest India's environmental draft policy changes | Money Talks
The Indian government is planning to amend its environmental laws to try and fast track projects. The draft legislation has faced criticism from opposition parties and environmentalists, with close to 2 million people writing to the government in protest, as Ishan Russel reports. #India #EnvironmentalLaws #ClimateCrisis
