ByteDance to sue Trump administration over TikTok ban | Money Talks

Social media upstart ByteDance says it's suing the US government over the Trump administration's efforts to sanction the firm. The White House has argued that its app TikTok is a security risk an accusation the popular platform has repeatedly denied. For more, we were joined by Jonathan Broughton. He's the managing director of Workshire Consulting in London.