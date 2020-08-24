BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US approves blood transfusions for COVID-19 patients | Money Talks
COVID-19 patients in the US can now opt for blood plasma transfusions from those who have recovered from the disease. The treatment was approved by US President Donald Trump who is also reportedly considering emergency-use authorisation for a vaccine candidate being developed by AstraZeneca. The rising number of COVID-19 cases is also forcing other governments to re-impose restrictions and speed up the development of treatments. Mobin Nasir reports. For more, we spoke to Sarah Pitt from Brighton in the UK. She's principal lecturer at the University of Brighton and a Fellow of the Institute of Biomedical Science. #CoronavirusTreatment #AstraZeneca #BloodTransfusions
US approves blood transfusions for COVID-19 patients | Money Talks
August 24, 2020
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us