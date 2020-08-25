Trump claims Democrats will rig US presidential election

On the first day of the Republican Party Convention, the US president told delegates that the Democrats will do everything they can to "steal the election". Donald Trump made his claim in North Carolina shortly after being officially selected as the Republican candidate for November's contest. Although the event is being held mostly virtually, it has a much bigger live element than the Democratic Party's event last week. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain is in Washington for us. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #USElection #DonaldTrump #Democrats