Life inside Rohingya refugee camps

Three years ago, on August 25, Rohingya fled killings, rape and arson in Buddhist-majority Myanmar to neighbouring Bangladesh, where they sought refuge in cramped camps. This is what they look like. Rohingya Genocide Case 👉 http://trt.world/137n Rohingya Refugee Crisis 👉 http://trt.world/1qwy #RohingyaCrisis #RohingyaEthnicCleansing #Rohingya