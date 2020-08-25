MASK WEARING- Why are some people so against it?

Masks make us unable to communicate, someone wearing one might look untrustworthy - there are associations with criminality. And yet they could save lives. The debate has got some people very agitated indeed. GUEST STRAPS: Dr Krish Nath Cognitive Behavioural Therapist Dr Becky Spelman Psychologist Tim Akers Public Health Professor at Morgan State University