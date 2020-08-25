BIZTECH
Washington, Beijing reaffirm phase one trade deal | Money Talks
Top US and Chinese trade officials say a phase one deal they agreed this year, is still intact. After being delayed for more than a month, talks between US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He have been finally held over the phone. As Mobin Nasir reports, both sides stuck to the commitments they made in the agreement, even as the rift between Washington and Beijing has been widening since they signed it. For more on this, Josef Gregory Mahoney joined us from Memphis. He's professor of Politics at East China Normal University. #USChinaTradeWar #TradeDeal #USSanctions
August 25, 2020
