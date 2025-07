A short history of the Rohingya people

Myanmar says the Rohingya are illegal migrants from Bangladesh, but the Rohingya say they’ve lived in the region for centuries. Where did the Rohingya come, from and why are they being persecuted? Rohingya Refugee Crisis 👉 http://trt.world/1qwy Rohingya Genocide Case 👉 http://trt.world/137n #Rohingya #Myanmar