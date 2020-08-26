WORLD
2 MIN READ
The Party of Trump | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
Under the banner of “The Great American Comeback”, the Republican National Convention kicked off with unflinching support for its candidate, President #Trump, while prominent Republicans defect to the Democratic camp. The Republican National Convention, which kicked off in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday officially nominated President Trump for a second four-year term. With the line-up of speakers setting the tone of the convention, six out of twelve key speakers are Trump family members. Also speaking at the convention are a couple charged last month for pointing their firearms at peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters in St Louis, Missouri. In breach of convention protocol, President Trump will speak on each day of the convention and will give his acceptance speech from the White House, a decision that was criticized by Democrats for ethical concerns over the use of federal property for electoral purposes. In another break with tradition, the Republican Convention will not adopt a new platform. Instead, it released a statement merely reasserting “the party’s strong support for president Donald Trump and his administration”. So, has the Republican Party become the Party of Trump? And can it convince Americans to re-elect the President? Guests: James DeMint Former Republican Senator from South Carolina James Kolbe Former Republican Congressman from Arizona Christine Todd Whitman Former Republican Governor of New Jersey Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
The Party of Trump | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
August 26, 2020
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us