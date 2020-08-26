August 26, 2020
Greek Cyprus accused of selling 'golden passports' to alleged criminals
Senior policy analyst at Transparency International EU, Laura Brillaud reacts to confidential documents leaked from Greek-Cypriot administered Southern Cyprus, detailing the sale of passports to dozens of high-ranking officials and their families, some of whom were potentially open to corruption. #goldenpassports #GreekCypriotadministration #allegedcriminals
