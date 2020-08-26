Interview with the owner of Royalist Marketplace Facebook Page

Weeks of student-led protests there have brought a challenge to the traditions the nation held close - namely, the reverence for the royal family. Now, Facebook pages that helped organize some of these protests have been shut down. We spoke to Pavin ChachavalPongpun is a Professor at the center for southeast Asian studies in Kyoto, Japan, and the person responsible for the most popular and therefore most under threat facebook group in Thailand.