Sean Connery as Best 007 | Art Saves Me | Burganov's House

On this episode of Showcase: Art Saves Me: Time Capsule of Street Art 00:33 Tyson Mitman, Author of 'The Art of Defiance' 01:04 Kew Gardens' 'Travel the World' 08:30 Sean Connery Named Best 007 11:30 A Journey to Nantes 14:18 Miniature 2.0 Exhibition​ 16:20 Burganov's House in Moscow 20:58 #SeanConnery #AlexanderBourganov #KewGardens