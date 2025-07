MBS cancels Netanyahu meeting in US after details leaked – report

The Saudi crown prince reportedly pulled out of a “secret” visit to the US to meet Israeli PM Netanyahu after he feared that the news had leaked. UAE-Israel Deal 👉 http://trt.world/1q52 The killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi 👉 http://trt.world/1689 #SaudiArabia #Israel #MBS