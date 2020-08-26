August 26, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Barcelona star Lionel Messi seeks exit from Catalan club | Money Talks
Argentina's Lionel Messi is calling it quits with FC Barcelona. It ends a historic run with the club that's included 634 goals, 10 La Liga trophies, four Champions League titles and six Player of the Year awards. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, any team that wants Messi on their squad will need very, very deep pockets. For more on Messi's next move, we were joined by Kieran Maguire in Manchester. He's a sports finance specialist at the University of Liverpool. Messi Leaving Barcelona ? 👉 http://trt.world/18yw #FCBarcelona #LionelMessi #Catalans
