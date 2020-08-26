US councilman dresses in traditional Arab attire to play ‘terrorist’

A councilman from the US state of South Carolina posted a photo on social media donning a traditional Middle Eastern keffiyeh head scarf and brown thobe with the caption, "I had the ultimate and absolute honor of playing a terrorist (Shiek of Berkeley County) in a training exercise for our American Badasses." And here's what happened next. Islamophobia on the rise 👉 http://trt.world/islamophobia Racism & anti-racism 👉 http://trt.world/13qw #stereotyping #islamophobia # ShiekOf Berkeley