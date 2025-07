Decoded: Christian Far-Right

It’s taken a law change and 18 months for justice to be delivered for 51 families affected by the deadly shooting spree that took place at two Christchurch mosques in New Zealand. Decoded this week takes on the case of terrorist Brenton Tarrant and the dangers posed by the Christian far-right. Watch other episodes of 'Decoded' 👉 http://trt.world/Decoded #NewZealand #Christchurch #NewZealandshooting