Trump's Unconventional Convention

From the first day of the Republican National Convention it was clear, President Trump and the Republicans weren't sticking to tradition. Doing away with presenting a party platform, something not done in more than 160 years, was just one example. Outside the convention hall, a perfect storm brews: Raging wildfires, racial injustice, social unrest and a deadly pandemic. But inside the focus is solely on Trump. But will it be enough to secure a second term? Guests Carol Swain Member of Black Voices for Trump David Woodard Political Pollster and Consultant for Republican Candidates Libby Emmons Senior Editor for The Post Millennial