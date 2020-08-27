US athletes, teams boycott games in call for social justice | Money Talks

American athletes have united in walking-off the courts and fields over racial injustice. That's after the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks refused to participate in a play-off game in the wake of yet another case of police brutality. The shooting of unarmed Black man, Jacob Blake, in Wisconsin over the weekend has sparked a fresh wave of civil unrest and protests against systematic racism. And as Sibel Karkus reports, players' boycotts could have far-reaching financial implications for the lucrative industry. We got more from Larry Ivory in Peoria in Illinois. He's chairperson of the National Black Chamber of Commerce. #USathletes #SocialJustice