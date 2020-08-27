August 27, 2020
Beirut residents look to preserve historic buildings after blast | Money Talks
The explosions at the port of Beirut didn't only claim hundreds of lives and leave thousands of people injured, they also damaged major museums, galleries and religious sites in the Lebanese capital. Now, as the dust settles and the rubble is cleared, many have started rebuilding their lives one brick at a time. #Beirut #Rebuild #HistoricalSites
