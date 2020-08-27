Snails gain popularity in Egyptian beauty treatments | Money Talks

Snails are often condemned as pests that ruin crops and gardens. But nowadays, the sticky creatures mean lucrative business for many farmers. They're being bred for their precious slime, which is used in cosmetics around the world. As Tayyibe Aydin reports, the trend has reached Egypt, where some beauty lovers prefer real snails over creams. #Egypt #BeautyTreatment #Snails