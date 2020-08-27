Christchurch terrorist gets New Zealand’s most severe punishment

Brenton Tarrant, a 29-year-old self-proclaimed white supremacist, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Tarrant killed 51 Muslim worshippers with high-powered guns during Friday prayers at two Christchurch mosques in March 2019.