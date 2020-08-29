Kenya's circumcision rituals continue despite Covid-19 restrictions

Kenya's president has extended a nationwide curfew for another 30 days, saying coronavirus cases have been rising in areas outside the capital. Kenya has so far reported more than 33,000 Covid-19 cases and over 560 people have died of the virus. But despite the restrictions in place, age old rituals in some rural areas are still ongoing. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.